Nitro man arrested for allegedly beating his wife

A man from Nitro was arrested Thursday after allegedly beating his wife, Kanawha County Court records show.

Shannon Mealer, 41, is charged with malicious wounding. He also had a bench warrant for strangulation.

Investigators say Mealer's wife, 47, suffered two black eyes and a bloody nose.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened in the 1100 block of First Avenue South in Nitro. The victim managed to walk away from the scene along state Route 25.

Mealer was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $10,000.