Nitro man arrested on alleged cultivation of marijuana charges

A Nitro man was arrested after West Virginia State Police found 18 marijuana plants in a secret room under his basement steps on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenneth Carroll, 52, has been charged with cultivation of marijuana.

The complaint states that a trooper went to Okey Avenue in nitro after receiving an anonymous tip about a "state of the art marijuana growing lab in a house on Okey Avenue in Nitro."

Upon entering the residence, the trooper could allegedly smell marijuana and saw a marijuana smoking bowl and a white bi-fold card containing a "green, leafy substance" on his kitchen counter.

Carroll allegedly told officers he had just smoked some and upon being asked if he was growing marijuana in his home, took the trooper to the basement, where 18 marijuana plants were found in a 6 foot by 4 foot space under the stairs.

Carroll told the trooper he had allegedly been growing marijuana for seven years, and only for personal use.