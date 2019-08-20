Nitro officers recognized after tragic accident

Nitro Police officers were honored Tuesday night after responding to a tragic incident last Wednesday.

A 3-year-old boy somehow managed to get ahold of his father's handgun and shot himself with it. The toddler was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injury.

"A 3-year-old getting shot, I don't know if you ever put that away," said Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton. "That's something that will bother me and these officers for the rest of our lives. That's a horrific incident and something we do need to talk about."

The Nitro Fire Department set up thorough debriefing and counseling for the first responders after the incident.

Eggleton also honored the officers who responded to the scene at the Nitro City council meeting.

"I would like to recognize these men for their actions, including cleaning up the scene so that the returning family would not have to see the horrible aftermath," Eggleton said.

The officers who were honored are:

Sgt. Chris Hastings - Shift Commander



Ptl. Philip Owens



Ptl. Ben Boggess



Lt. Justin Raynes

Eggleton says he sent the police report to the prosecutor's office on Tuesday and has recommended that no charges be filed against the father of the young boy.

