No Live on the Levee this summer in Charleston

The City of Charleston is canceling this summer's Live on the Levee due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said, "Unfortunately, the threat of COVID-19 is too great to allow us to move forward with this year's concert series. However, we will continue to think of creative, and safe ways to bring entertainment to our City."

According to a release from the City, plans are in the works to host a socially distant Fourth of July celebration.

The news release said all plans will be made in consultation with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and will follow the guidance of the Governor's office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

