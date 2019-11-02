No additional taxes expected with passage of Boone County excess levy

A levy in Boone County that has been in place since 1947 will continue for at least another five years.

The levy passed overwhelmingly Saturday with 84 percent of the votes.

The passage is a big win for Boone County Schools who have been cash strapped thanks to the downturn of the coal industry and layoffs.

The levy helps generate money for the general schools operation.

Boone County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Huffman tells WSAZ the passage means taxes will stay the same, and there will be no increase.