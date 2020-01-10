HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- No Bake Cookies ingredients:
No bake cookies in Studio 3.
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup milk
1 stick butter
1/4 cup cocoa powder
3 cups quick oats
1 cup peanut butter
1 tablespoon vanilla
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
In a medium saucepan, bring sugar, milk, butter, and cocoa powder to a boil, stirring occasionally.
Once the mixture is boiling, let it boil for one full minute, then remove from heat.
Add the oatmeal, peanut butter, and vanilla -- and stir until well combined.
Scoop out tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheets. let rest at room temperature until cool.
This recipe is from that skinnychickcanbake.com