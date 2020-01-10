No Bake Cookies ingredients:

No bake cookies in Studio 3.

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 stick butter

1/4 cup cocoa powder

3 cups quick oats

1 cup peanut butter

1 tablespoon vanilla

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

In a medium saucepan, bring sugar, milk, butter, and cocoa powder to a boil, stirring occasionally.

Once the mixture is boiling, let it boil for one full minute, then remove from heat.

Add the oatmeal, peanut butter, and vanilla -- and stir until well combined.

Scoop out tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheets. let rest at room temperature until cool.

This recipe is from that skinnychickcanbake.com