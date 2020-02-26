No local confirmed cases of coronavirus, despite rumors

There are no confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus locally or statewide, both the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported Wednesday.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, was in Washington on Wednesday, attending a briefing at the White House.

Kilkenny reports there’s no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the deadly strain of the coronavirus that has claimed victims in Asia and abroad – despite rumors on social media.

Health care facilities in the county, along with the health department, have been brushing up on their pandemic procedure training. Kilkenny said he believes that’s possibly how the rumors got started.

