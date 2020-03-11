W.Va. officials: Prepared for coronavirus, despite no cases yet

While there are no active cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia, Secretary Bill Crouch with the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources says it's bound to happen.

State and health officials held a briefing about the coronavirus in West Virginia on Wednesday.

"We will get a case, I'm certain of that," Crouch said.

The state so far has sent eight cases to the CDC for testing. Seven have come back negative, and one is still pending.

During the weekend, the state got cleared to test in-state from now on, which officials say will speed up the process of getting results back.

"The package that we received from CDC covers around 300 to 400 tests," said Dr. Cathy Slemp, the state health officer. "However, they're changing some of the ways they do that testing and we can actually double that, most likely. We are told we're getting additional ones, but they have not come yet."

Dr. Slemp says, as far as public health testing, they are focusing on people who either have had a potential exposure that they know of or who are very sick and consistent with the disease.

"So we are testing those two groups, one with exposure and then more serious disease (that) don't have to have exposure history," said Dr. Slemp.

Some of the symptoms you have to show to be tested are:

Fever



Cough



Shortness of Breath

You also must have had some reason to be exposed such as traveled to one of the countries or lived or worked in a community where the virus is widespread.

State officials held a briefing Wednesday at the Capitol to address the status of the virus and what they're doing to prepare for it.

Academic institutions like West Virginia University and Marshall University have canceled in-person classes.

Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, chancellor with West Virginia Community and Technical College System, says due to universities having a significant portion of out-of-state students and a number of international, they want to stay on the safe side.

When it comes to K-12 school systems, she says it's completely different.

West Virginia Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch says all the districts have emergency plans and will temporarily close school for a deep clean if they feel someone has made contact with the virus.

"This is not unusual during any flu season we go through. We actually ask them to take these precautions during flu season, when there is large exposures to do deep cleans to their facilities," Burch said.

Dr. Slemp also says children are at a much lower risk then adults.

"We know that children are at a much lower risk and so it's not like thinking about nursing homes or high-risk groups in terms of seniors," she said.

Officials say they do not intend on making any long-term suspensions or closings for schools or universities.

Hospitals are also something officials are warning to be prepared. Slemp says hospitals do have emergency plans in place, and all hospitals have been told to plan for having large crowds of people in a facility at one time.

"We've also sent out health alerts to our providers around the state which have information on the current status and testing, how you arrange for testing, how you report this disease, etc," Slemp said.

Secretary Jeff Sandy with Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says effective Wednesday, the commissioner of corrections has stopped allowing visitation to correctional facilities throughout the state. He says attorneys may still come visit who they are representing but they are recommending video conferencing instead.

"We're (also) educating our law enforcement on precautions to take," Sandy said. "For example, if you have an individual that is spitting at you, they have a mask for that."

But officials say the most vital thing is to make sure you are washing your hands, covering your nose or mouth when you sneeze or cough and stay home when you're sick.

If you want to be tested for the virus, you're asked to call your health care provider.

Officials also say if you feel you've been in contact with the virus, to call your health care provider before going into the doctor's office.