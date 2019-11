Troopers say there are no injuries after a crash involving a train and semi in Scioto County.

It happened on the tracks at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Cook Road in Lucasville.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call about the accident around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers are still on scene. U.S. 23 is not blocked, but Cook Road is.

