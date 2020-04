Crews are wrapping up late Monday night at the scene of a house fire in the city of Logan.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. on Cityview Drive.

According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported. However, it is believed that people were inside the home when the fire started.

At this time, it's not clear if the house was destroyed. Logan Fire Department crews responded to the call.

