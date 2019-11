Some firefighters in Wayne County had to battle a fire in the bitter cold Wednesday morning.

The fire at a family's detached garage started just before 3 a.m. near a home on Walkabout Farm Road off Lynn Creek in Lavalette.

Dispatchers told WSAZ the garage had several small propane tanks used for lanterns and a tractor with a full tank of gas.

No one was injured, but dispatchers said two cats died in the fire.