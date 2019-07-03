No police officers on duty in W.Va. town

The town of Chesapeake, West Virginia, does not have any police officers at the moment, and the town's mayor is in no rush to fill the open positions.

Two unused police cars behind the Chesapeake Fire Department in West Virginia.

Mayor Jack Lavender said he would rather take the time to find the best candidate for the position instead of hiring someone as fast as possible.

"I knew there were no cops in town, our last one retired Friday, but they are actually interviewing more," resident Carl Christian said.

Christian said he still feels safe despite not having any police in the town.

Kanawha County Sheriff has three deputies on the East City Patrol. They help cover towns, like Chesapeake, that do not have the necessary police departments to protect their town.

"I will be glad when we do get police officers here. I mean, the town needs cleaned up but it's going to take a special officer to clean it up," Christian said. "You are going to have to have somebody that they respect because anymore people don't respect the badge, they don't respect their parents or grandparents or nothing. But the town needs cleaned up and it needs cleaned up really, really bad."

Lavender said he does not have a timeline to fill the positions. He has received multiple applications.

Lavender said the town's two police cars were moved from their parking spots in front of the city office to behind the fire department to allow other people to park there.