No registration required at Pikeville COVID-19 testing site

If you are in need of a COVID-19 test, the Director of Nursing at the Pike County Health Department says to head to Shelby Valley High School.

Patients will be screened first to see if they meet requirements but health officials say no registration is required.

The health department also says they are not currently experiencing a shortage of tests at the site located at 125 Douglas Parkway in Pikeville.

The testing event runs through Thursday, April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

