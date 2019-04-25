No screen time for kids under 2 among new expert guidelines

There are new recommendations for how much screen time your young kids and grandkids should be getting daily.

It's less than an hour for kids under 5. It's not even a minute for kids under 2.

Some parents think it's a bit excessive.

Whiskey Burns was at Ritter Park Thursday with his three boys, all under 5 years old. He said playing outside a must.

"We like to have them tired out,” he said. “If we don't, we'll pay for it when we get home."

The family has tablets, smartphone and even smart TVs. He said screen time is "helpful sometimes" and estimates they probably get a couple hours a day, though it’s not a priority.

New guidelines from the World Health Organization state kids under 5 should have less than an hour. Kids under 2 should have no screen time at all, though similar guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics clarify that doesn’t include video chats.

"A little bit excessive, maybe an hour, two hours seems a bit alright," Burns said.

Linda Smith is raising two grandchildren, ages 5 and 9.

"We try to limit it and earn screen time," Smith said.

Her boys earned that through good behavior, doing chores and schoolwork.

She may get some grief from them at times, but tells us, "you gotta have rules. They don't develop human connections. They don't get the physical activities that they have to have."

Pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Gerlach at Marshall Pediatrics agrees with the new recommendations.

"Less is more," she said.

She’s also is a mother to three kids, with the youngest just 18 months old. She knows it's not easy, especially the more children you have.

"You have to cook diner and you have to take a shower so if a half hour of Elmo lets you do these things, it's not the end of the world," Dr. Gerlach said.

Experts have a few tips.

Set clear limits, especially early on. Set limits on both a time and location, for example, not at bedtime or dinnertime.

Enforce the rules, giving consequences when they're broken.

Practice what you preach. Adults should lead by example.

Gerlach said her family keeps most screen time to the weekends and special occasions.

If your kids are getting too much now, she said cutting the amount gradually rather than cold turkey can help.

"There is no substitute for reading to your children, talking to your children and playing with your children," she said. "There is no screen substitute."

One thing everyone agrees on is that those guidelines are easy to say but difficult to do.

"This is an electronic world,” Smith said. “Try to do the best we can."

According to the nonprofit Common Sense Media, as of 2017, 42 percent of kids 8 and under have their own tablet. To get an idea of how things have changed, just six years earlier, only 41 percent of families had a smartphone back in 2011. As of 2017, 95 percent of families have a smartphone.

Back in 2011, just one percent of children had their own tablet.

While the time is important, Dr. Gerlach reminds parents and guardians, content is important too. YouTube videos are a little different than PBS children's programming.

One more way to help your kids, read to them. Common Sense Media found just over half of kids, 57 percent, read a book every day or are read to. The average length is 29 minutes.