No serious injuries in accident involving school bus

Parents took their children to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a chain-reaction accident involving a school bus.

According to Cabell County Schools Spokesperson Jedd Flowers the accident happened when the bus was coming down the hill at Huntington High School around 2:30 p.m.

Flowers says that traffic stopped suddenly and the bus rear-ended a vehicle that then rear-ended another.

None of the students on the bus was injured. Four students who were in the cars were taken to the hospital by their parents.

According to Flowers, there were no serious injuries.

