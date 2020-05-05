No timeline yet for when Ohio restaurants will reopen

Restaurants in Ohio are still waiting to find out when they'll get the green light to reopen. Gov. Mike DeWine says an announcement on that will be coming this week.

Some restaurant owners are frustrated they haven't been included yet in Ohio's plan for the economy to gradually get back to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the End Zone restaurant and sports bar in downtown Ironton, it's another week of empty tables and chairs.

They're still doing carryout orders and drive-thru, but owner Rick Haynes says they're only doing about a quarter of the business they usually do.

"It's hurt us to a point where we had to take our own money out to pay people and make payroll, and we've yet to see any money that was promised," Haynes told WSAZ.

DeWine announced a plan last week to get parts of the state's economy running again, but that did not include a timeline on when restaurants could allow customers back in. DeWine says the overall goal is to avoid another surge in coronavirus infections.

Some frustrated restaurant owners have said they should be able to open along with retailers, which will be getting the green light on May 12.

Haynes says he's in the minority. He said despite the financial hardship the shutdown has caused, he thinks restaurants should stay closed until there are more assurances it's safe.

"I think if somebody would get it that works in here, nobody would come back to us," he said. "I understand people being anxious and wanting to get back to their normal style of living, but I think this virus is serious. It's killing people, and I think we need to take it seriously."

More than 300,000 food service workers in Ohio have been laid off since the state was shut down. It's expected 11 percent of restaurants across Ohio will never reopen.

