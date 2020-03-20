No-visitor policy to be in place at CHH and SMMC in Huntington

Effective noon Saturday, a no-visitor policy will be in place at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, according to parent company Mountain Health Network.

That policy goes into effect at noon Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mountain Health Network also announced that both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center will be deferring elective operative procedures.

Both hospitals will continue to perform emergency surgeries.

Mountain Health Network encourages practices including frequent handwashing and social distancing.

