Non-essential retail, outdoor activities, limited indoor dining begin Thursday

Thursday is a major day of reopenings in West Virginia.

At 12:01 a.m., the executive order asking people who come from West Virginia from out of state to self-quarantine, to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, is lifted.

Malls, big box retail stores and tanning salons can reopen with limitations and social distancing in mind.

Also restaurants can begin serving customers indoors, with modifications, including operating at 50 percent capacity.

Several outdoor activities are also allowed to resume in West Virginia.

State campgrounds can reopen to in-state campers. Limited whitewater rafting trips are available, riders can take to the Hatfield McCoy Trails once again, equipment rentals for outdoor activities are allowed once again, and so are motor and power sports without spectators.

You can read the executive order: HERE.