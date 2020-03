Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is ordering non-essential retailers to close by 8 p.m. Monday.

This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the country.

In a news conference Sunday, Beshear said this included book stores, clothing stores, car dealerships, among others.

Beshear says the order does not include grocery stores, pharmacies, mechanics, or gas stations.

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kentucky.