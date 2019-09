Ripley Volunteer firefighters responded to a camper fire in Cottageville Thursday morning.

The call initially came in around 11 a.m.

Crews put out flames that had engulfed a camper and a single-wide mobile home.

There were no injuries in the fire.

Stations 10 and 20 of the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department were on scene assisting, as well as Jackson County EMS.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.