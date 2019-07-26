Norfolk Southern furloughs 20 West Virginia workers

A railway transportation company has furloughed more than a dozen workers in West Virginia.

Norfolk Southern furloughed "approximately" 20 employees in Williamson. Those employees will have the opportunity to apply for other positions in the company.

The company released the following statement to WSAZ:

"Norfolk Southern continues to focus on ensuring that we have the optimal number of people and assets at every location across our system in order to operate safely and efficiently. As we execute our new strategic plan and reimagine our business, we expect that targeted hiring and furloughing will remain components of our operating model. Yesterday, that entailed the furlough of approximately 20 employees in Williamson, West Virginia. All furloughed employees will have the opportunity to apply for positions elsewhere at Norfolk Southern."

