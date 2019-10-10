North Carolina man arrested on drug charges in southeast Ohio

A man from North Carolina faces charges after nearly $21,500 worth of drugs was found during a traffic stop on state Route 823, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Dennis S. Corr Jr., 38, of Durham, North Carolina, is charged with possession of heroin. Troopers say 100 grams of heroin was seized, along with 350 grams of THC wax.

The traffic stop happened late Tuesday night and involved a 2019 Toyota Corolla with Maryland registration. The driver was initially stopped for following too close and a marked lanes violation. Troopers say the driver was driving without a valid driver’s license.

Corr was taken to the Scioto County Jail. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

