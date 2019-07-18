North Charleston residents voice concerns about community

Charleston city leaders and the community gathered for a community meeting Thursday to put a spotlight on issues in North Charleston.

"This is exactly the setting and these are exactly the conversations we need to have," said Mayor Amy Goodwin, "If we want to move forward, we have to have more of these (meetings), not less."

One of the main concerns brought up was regarding abandoned homes in North Charleston.

"I have several concerns," said North Charleston resident Sue Loudermilk. "One of them is the houses that are empty. People go in them, and I'm sure do drugs or whatever, and some of them are set on fire."

Goodwin says she realizes this is a concern citywide and has finalized a plan with the other city officials to help put a stop to it

"It is incredibly unfair to our neighbors to say we're going to allow these homes to be fallen in disrepair and give them a year or so to do it," Goodwin said. "We can't wait a year."

Goodwin says they are going to increase fines significantly and limit the amount of time people have to take immediate action to repair their properties.

"I want to see it gone because, if it's not gone, we're still looking at an eye sore," said North Charleston resident Jack Young.

Young says the apartment building across from him has been boarded up since the end of Mayo 2018 and he's tired of looking at it.

"I'm seventy seven years old, I've lived here and raised a family here, I shouldn't have to put up with this."

Young says he hopes Mayor Goodwins plan works but for now, it's a waiting game.

Goodwin says the city will start working on her housing plan within the next six to eight weeks.