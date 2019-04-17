Northern Ohio man arrested on drug charges in Huntington

A man from northern Ohio who police referred to as a “large supplier of drugs” was arrested Wednesday in Huntington, according to the city.

Tyson Davis, also known as “Big Tye,” of Akron, is charged with two counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver and three counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Investigators with the Huntington Violent Crime-Drug Task force arrested Davis from an apartment in the 1100 block of Rear 9th Avenue.

Detectives seized more than 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, heroin, pills, marijuana, cash, a cell phone, scales and paraphernalia they say is consistent with the packaging and sale of drugs. Detectives also recovered two guns, including one reported stolen from the Barboursville area.

A woman was detained at the scene and released. The property owner will be issued a nuisance letter for criminal activity at the apartment.

Davis was taken to the Western Regional Jail. There is no information about his bond on the jail website.

Investigators say more arrests are expected.

