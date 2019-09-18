Northern W.Va. county ends needle exchange program

Health officials in a West Virginia county have ended a needle exchange program aimed at decreasing the negative consequences of substance abuse.

The Exponent Telegram reports the Harrison County Board of Health voted Tuesday night in Clarksburg to discontinue the exchange. The vote comes less than two weeks after the Clarksburg City Council approved an ordinance to regulate the program.

The city ordinance ordered those receiving needles to meet requirements that included submitting to blood tests and showing photo identification.

Board member Annette Wright is the city's representative on the board. She says the city received complaints that the program negatively impacted the downtown area.

Board member Ron Watson says the city should revise its ordinance to allow the program to continue.

