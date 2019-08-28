Northwest Local School District proposing school safety levy

Like most parents, Vanessa Redoutey is always looking out for her children.

Northwest Local School District in Scioto County, Ohio, is proposing a school safety levy on the November ballot.

"Talk to them a little bit about protecting themselves, if something did happen,” she said.

With 22 school shootings in the United States just this year, she wants to make sure they're prepared for the worst.

"It makes me very sick to my stomach knowing that something could potentially happen here. It’s not a good feeling, knowing that all of your kids are in school, and they’re away from you most of the day,” Redoutey said.

As a senior in high school she experienced a bomb threat at her alma mater, Northwest High School in McDermott.

"My senior year, we did have a bomb threat and that was very scary, but it doesn’t even begin to compare to what it is now,” she said.

That’s why she's in support of a school safety levy for her school district that her children now attend.

"I’m willing to pay whatever it takes to protect my children,” Redoutey said.

Superintendent Todd Jenkins says, if passed, it would allow the district of about 1,500 to hire a school resource officer, add more security cameras and tinted window coverings, and install bulletproof glass in some windows.

"What it does is it actually will slow down, prevent the glass from shattering and falling out, so it allows more time to be able to react,” he said.

Jenkins knows that minutes are crucial in emergency situations.

"The response time for whether it be a local sheriff’s department or highway patrol could be 15-20 minutes and if you follow any of the research, you know usually within five minutes to seven minutes it's over for an event that happens,” he said.

Jenkins says that school safety is more important than ever and he's hoping voters agree.

"Parents shouldn’t have to worry about sending their kids to school,” he said.

The levy would generate $119,000 for the district. Jenkins estimates that the levy would cost several hundred per household.

He says they have considered arming staff in the past, and they will revisit that idea after the community votes on the levy.