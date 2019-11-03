November is busiest month for deer related crashes in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Insurance is warning drivers about an increased risk of deer related crashes in November.

Officials say November is the leading month for deer-vehicle crashes in Ohio, with almost 3,800 in November 2018, and 18,200 for the whole year.

Deer are most active around dawn and dusk. During these times, drivers should scan the road and shoulders ahead, and use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic.

“Motorists must always be vigilant and ready to react to any situation,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent, Colonel Richard Fambro . “If you see a deer in the roadway, slow down, but do not swerve. If you strike a deer, move to a safe place, turn your hazard lights on and report the accident.”