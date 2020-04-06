Nurse demonstrates how fast germs can spread even if you're wearing gloves

To stop the spread of coronavirus, many states are under stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions limit where you can go.

But that doesn't mean many well-meaning people may not wind up exposing themselves to germs unwittingly.

On a recent trip to the grocery store, Molly Lixey, a former emergency room nurse in Saginaw, Michigan, told CNN she noticed a lot of people wearing gloves, which she thought was great.

But what wasn't so great? All the cross-contamination she saw.

In an off-the-cuff Facebook video, Lixey decided to demonstrate just how quick and easy it is to spread germs at a grocery store.

