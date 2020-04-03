Nurse from W.Va. diagnosed with COVID-19

Lauryn Dees was finishing up an exhausting stretch of working four 12-hour shifts in the Intensive Care Unit at a Florida hospital when she started to feel under the weather.

The Chapmanville native and Marshall University graduate took her temperature, had a mild fever and told her manager. On the drive home, things got rapidly worse.

"I felt weird," Dees said. "I almost felt dizzy, but I was sitting down. By the time I got home, I had spiked a high-grade fever and it was full blown by that point. Muscle aches, fever, chills, extreme exhaustion."

At first, Dees thought she was getting the flu because she had not knowingly come into contact with anyone who had COVID-19. Since the symptoms matched up with the new virus, she went to get a test from the local health department and was told the results would take seven to 10 days. This was way too long for her employer, so the hospital gave her another test and called the next day to confirm that she was positive.

"That’s the tricky thing about this virus as we are learning more and more and more about it," Dees said. "We don’t know when we pick it up. We don’t know when, we don’t know where and we are just kind of now learning how."

Dees is only 26 years old and considers herself to be very healthy, making the diagnosis even more of a surprise. She slowly got better for a couple of days before the fever broke. That ended up being a false recovery with the fever returning and sending her to the Emergency Room for treatment.

"I was really, really scared at the beginning because I kind of knew in my gut after I had the fever and I didn’t feel well," Dees said. "I had that gut intuition that 'oh my goodness I know this is it.' I have been sick before but this is a totally new kind of sick for me."

Dees said she was not just scared for herself, but also for the patients she had treated and her family. Her husband has been quarantined but is not showing any symptoms, Dees said. Her parents more than 900 miles away back in Logan County felt hopeless, not knowing what the virus would do to their daughter.

"We weren’t really sure how it was going to play out because this virus is just so potent," Dees said. "We didn’t know that I would be better within a week or if I would be in the hospital."

Friday marks the ninth day of her quarantine, and Dees said she is getting better. She's still dealing with exhaustion and gets winded very easily, but the fever has not returned.

"I am having to take a few naps during the day and limit my activity," Dees said. "It has been a little bit of a day-to-day adjustment, but at this point, I am just grateful that I am still here and I am almost out of the 14-day quarantine."

Since her diagnosis, Dees said at least 10 other people she works with have been given COVID-19 tests to help stop the spread. She's using her nursing experience help educate others to keep them healthy during this pandemic.

"Wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face, if you are able to obtain a mask, wear a mask," Dees said. "Take care of your family while you are quarantining and doing your social distancing inside. Hopefully we can all get through this together."