Nursing home creates activities for nursing home residents

Keeping spirits up at a nursing home can be difficult with COVID-19 isolation going on over a month now.

Jennifer Byrd, director of memory care at Bellaire at Devonshire said at times it can be especially difficult when residents are unable to celebrate Easter with family members as usual.

"You know we are on lock down so we can't have families visit you know and this is kind of a critical time with holidays and things like that," said Byrd.

Being on lock down means residents are unable to get the stimulation of being around family but Bellaire at Devonshire has creative ways for residents to still interact.

"So we are doing Face times with families, we are doing window visits where they can come up and sit at the windows as long as they are 6 feet apart we will open the window and allow them to speak," said Byrd.

Byrd said it is imperative for the health of residents to be around family but that is not always possible with today's reality. While all activities require residents to be 6 ft. apart and abide by social distancing, hallway Bingo is still fair game.

"We still have the Bingo cart with prizes and things like that because here in assisted living you can't cancel Bingo cause it'll be an uproar," said Byrd.

Hallway Bingo is an adaptation of the game where the residents are in the hallway instead of a room. Other activities Byrd said they do is chair Zumba and happy hour every Thursday in resident's rooms.

"We are trying to provide activities in the hallways just to try and keep them active and try to fight off the depression and things like that that goes along with being isolated," said Byrd.