Nursing home in W.Va. now COVID-19 free

A nursing home in West Virginia is now COVID-19 free, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch announced Monday during a news briefing.

Sundale Nursing Home reported their first case of COVID-19 on March 22. The assisted-living facility located in Morgantown was the first in the State of West Virginia to report a positive case of coronavirus.

The West Virginia National Guard arrived at the facility to help administer tests on March 23.

The nursing home had a total of 59 cases among residents and staff, according to Sundale Medical Director Carl Shrader.

Five residents died from COVID-19.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered all nursing home residents and staff in the state be tested for COVID-19 in April.

