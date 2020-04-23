Nursing home resident battling COVID-19 passes away

Tragic news Thursday afternoon for a family is our region.

Family members of Les Roy notified WSAZ Thursday of his death due to coronavirus-related complications.

Les Roy was one of more than a dozen to test positive for COVID-19 at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Family says Roy passed away around 1 p.m. at the hospital.

WSAZ spoke with Roy's wife of 50 years last week. She told our crew Roy was sedated and placed on a ventilator to keep him breathing Friday morning.

She says Roy had been living at the facility for more than a year and she made sure to visit him at least three days per week, but had not seen her husband since visitor restrictions went into place at the beginning of March.

