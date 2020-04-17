Nursing home resident fighting for life after COVID-19 diagnosis

Les Roy is one of 16 residents to test positive for COVID-19 at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to his wife Gail.

Riverside Nursing resident Les Roy is fighting for his life in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The couple of 50 years was on the phone together Thursday night when a nurse came into Les' room to tell him the news, Gail said. He was then taken to another isolated section of the facility but quickly got worse.

"I (thought) was going to lose him," Gail said. "He has so many other medical conditions. He's on oxygen 24 hours per day. That's what really upsets me is that they should have been checking them closer. They knew things were going bad and things were going on with him, and if they should've tested him sooner."

Gail said Les was taken to the hospital overnight and was placed in the intensive care unit. When she spoke with doctors on Friday morning, they told her Les had been sedated and placed on a ventilator to keep him breathing.

"There is no talking to him or even looking at him," Gail said. "The doctor said his breathing is stable as long as he was on the ventilator."

Les has been living at the facility for more than a year and Gail said she made sure to visit him at least three days per week, but has not seen her husband since visitor restrictions went into place at the beginning of March.

"You want them to always feel like they are important, and you are considering them in everything you do," she said. "You always leave them knowing that you want them to come home and that's what we have been waiting on."

Now Gail sits waiting for the next phone call with an update on Les' condition. She said they have never gone through anything like this in their 50 years together, but is praying that he recovers and they can continue to make memories.