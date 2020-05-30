Nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

Another nursing home resident in our region has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jackson County Health Department made that announcement Friday. It says the patient is a resident of Eldercare Nursing and Rehabilitation.

The patient was being tested for a pre-op procedure at a hospital when the COVID-19 discovery was made. The person was not showing symptoms at the time.

Other patients and staff at the nursing home were notified. They have either been tested or will be tested, according to the health department.

