Nursing students work through COVID-19 crisis

When studying to start any profession, it's helpful to get experience in the environment you'll eventually be working in, and nursing is no different.

“The last semester, right before [ACTC students] graduate they have to have 120 hours of what is called practicum where they are paired up nurse to nurse,” Ashland Community and Technical College associate degree nursing program coordinator Natalie Robinson said. “They would work a registered nurse and work that nurse's schedule.”

But in the advent of the COVID-19 crisis, public safety concerns are preventing students from getting those hours they need to graduate.

Many nursing programs are switching to a simulated format to get those hours -- something that could have a silver lining.

With simulation, we can help them simulate what they would do in any given situation and we can make those circumstances what they know that they need to know,” said Cassandra Falls, director of nursing at Collins Technical Center. “It's not like when you go to clinical, you're at the mercy of whatever the situation happens to be that day.”

With hours still available, nursing students will be able to go straight into the workforce with temporary licenses.

“They’ll still have to take the test when we all can be together again ... otherwise they were not able to going to be licensed,” Shawnee State University Provost Becky Thiel said.

According to Thiel, the temporary nursing license will last 90 days after the end of your state's stay-at-home order, or March 1, 2021, whichever comes first.