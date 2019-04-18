ODOT giving away thousands of bike helmets to Ohio kids

As trees begin to blossom and days become warmer, kids will soon be out of school and heading outside to play. Many of them will be hopping on their bikes, including Dawn Knisley's daughter.

"Bikes every evening, we live getting out the bikes,” she said.

But with countless distractions on the road, she has some concerns about safety.

"When they're driving they're not watching as much you know there's too much social media people are on their phones more,” Knisley said.

Those worries aren't unfounded. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the number of Ohioans killed while riding a bicycle has increased by 22 percent in nine years.

Like many other adults, Keisha Adkins sometimes has a hard time getting her 12-year-old nephew to wear his helmet while biking around the neighborhood.

"He's the more stubborn one. Trying to get a helmet on him is tough sometimes,” Adkins said.

That's why ODOT has teamed up with the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics for their "Put a Lid on it” campaign.

This spring, they'll be handing out 9,000 bike helmets across Ohio. One of the places that will be handing them out locally is the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department.

"It's a good idea because there's a lot of unfortunate families in Lawrence County that they just don't have the funds and the means to get a helmet,” parent Desirae Abrams said.

ODOT recommends that drivers slow down and drive at a safe speed, look for people biking when turning and put your phone away to avoid any accidents, especially during the summer months.