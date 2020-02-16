ODOT employee recovering after nearly being hit by car

A technician with the Ohio Department of Transportation is recovering after nearly being hit by a van Friday in Hocking County.

ODOT says the crew member was picking up cones along U.S. 33 when he had to jump from the bed of a pickup truck to avoid being hit by a van.

Officials say the employee was banged up but lucky to survive. Troopers add the crash could have killed the worker.

Another worker was injured, but was released Friday.

ODOT officials warn drivers to slow down and move over anytime they see crews out on the roads.

