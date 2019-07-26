ODOT road work equipment struck by driver in Scioto County

An ODOT crew working on U.S. Route 23 north of Lucasville, near the off ramp for the state Route 823 bypass, nearly had a major piece of equipment to replace.

The driver's side tire and axle on an arrow board sign badly damaged after a distracted driver hit it on Thursday.

While mowing the side grass on that northbound stretch of highway Thursday, a vehicle struck the electric arrow board sign that directs traffic away from those crews, popping the tire as well as bending the wheel and axle.

According to ODOT, the incident was one of three that happened throughout the Buckeye State on Thursday, the others coming in Allen and Franklin counties.

Luckily for the Scioto crew, it only cost them a wheel and a tire, easily replaced by a spare. Had the equipment collided head-on with the car, it would have cost ODOT more than $20,000.

“(Drivers need to) pay attention to their surroundings and see who's on the side of the road,” ODOT highway tech Chris Copas said. “Pay attention to the signage that's up. Pay attention to the arrow board that's brightly shining in your eyes when you pass it, if they're not paying attention to that then they're not paying attention to driving.”

The Scioto County crew is continuing the mowing project out on U.S. 23 for the next couple of days.