ODOT seeking public comment on roundabout project proposal

The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for public comment on a proposed roundabout project in Gallia County.

ODOT says the roundabout would be at the intersection of state routes 554 and 160 in the Bidwell area. Construction would begin in 2021.

The Ohio Department of Transportation conducted a study in 2019 and found there were 17 crashes at that intersection in the last five years. They say 59% resulted in injuries. Most of the crashes were angle crashes with vehicles coming from state Route 554 pulling out in front of those on state route 160.

This intersection is included on Gov. Mike DeWine's list of intersections prioritized for improvement.

ODOT says a modern roundabout is a proven safety improvement for these kinds of crashes and would eliminate head on and high speed angle accidents. Roundabouts reduce speed through the intersection without creating delays like a traffic light.

More information can be found by CLICKING HERE. You can leave a comment on that page or by calling the project manager Alan Craig at (740) 568-3954. You can also email him at alan.craig@dot.ohio.gov.

You can also head over to transportation.ohio.gov.

