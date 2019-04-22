ODOT spent $40 million in last decade on trash pick-up

Don Houchin loves to hit the road on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and like most drivers, he often comes across potholes.

"You hit a few bumps, as a matter of fact I ruined a tire about three weeks ago,” he said.

But millions of dollars that could go to fixing Ohio roads like the ones Houchin rides, are being spent to pick up trash.

"Instead people toss it out the window and act like nobody has to pick that up,” Ohio driver Alexis McDonald said.

During the last 10 years, ODOT has spent $40 million cleaning up litter from roadways across the state.

"That 40 million could go a long way to improve our roadways,” Ohio driver Rebecca Hager said.

"If we can't pick up our own trash and throw out the trash, something's wrong,” Ohio driver Jessica Vanwinkle said.

According to ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning, this is all money that could have gone toward equipment and projects to improve Ohio’s roads.

"About 27 snow plow trucks, we could also pave a 28-mile, two-lane road or we could install 160 culverts,” he said.

In the past nine years, ODOT has collected more than 94,000 bags of trash, just in southern Ohio.

"You know, if they do see it and they're looking at it and being disgusted with what's going on maybe people will get out there in our community and pick it up theirselves,” Vanwinkle said.

Trash along roadways in Ohio, is collected by one of three groups. ODOT crews, inmates or Adopt-a-Highway volunteer groups. Although the inmates and volunteer groups work without pay, there are costs involved.

"And while we don't pay the inmates obviously, we do have to pay the guards and we do have to pay for the supplies so that those folks can pick up that trash,” Bruning said.

A dirty and expensive problem, that's 100 percent preventable.

"It’s beautiful when you ain't got to look at trash,” Houchin said.

According to ODOT, over the last decade crews have spent nearly 1.5 million hours picking up trash.

In southern Ohio, Jackson County had the most amount of trash collected by ODOT in the past decade. More than 30,000 bags were collected.