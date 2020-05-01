OFF THE RAILS | Better Beer Coalition cancels 2020 Rails & Ales Festival

Craft beer lovers will have to wait until 2021 to tap into some of the best brew flavors from around the tri-state.

The Better Beer Coalition announced Friday that it has made the decision to cancel this year’s Rails & Ales festival that was scheduled to take place August 8 in Huntington, West Virginia.

“We are super bummed but know it’s the right decision for the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, vendors and community at large.”

The coalition says it’s looking for ways to support West Virginia breweries during the COVID-19 pandemic and are encouraging the public to support local businesses.

Members also say they are looking at the possibility of throwing a winter festival but for now, are asking people to mark their calendars for August 14, 2021 for the 8th beer fest.

