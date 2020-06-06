OH COVID | New cases numbers below current average

Though cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Ohio, data reported Saturday is below the 21-day average of cases and deaths.

As of Saturday evening, 38,111 cases of the virus have been reported in the Buckeye State. It is a 353 case jump from Friday, but is below the 507 daily case average from the past three weeks.

The death toll also rose by 15 to 2,370, but it is less than half of the average of 36 that have been reported in the same 21-day window.

Some of the hardest hit counties include Franklin County, (Columbus) with 6,406 cases, Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) with 4,827 cases, and Hamilton County (Cincinnati) with 2,831 cases.