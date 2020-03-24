OHIO COVID-19 | 564 positive cases, 8 deaths

In the span of 24 hours more than 100 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the State of Ohio.

As of 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, 564 Ohioans have tested positive for the virus, 49 counties in the state have reported cases and 8 people have died.

A patient from Gallia County who tested positive for COVID-19 is among the dead.

The Gallia County Health Department says the patient’s identity is not being released.

Officials say anyone who may have had contact with the patient has been told to quarantine.

This is the first COVID-19 related death in our region.

Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine issued a "stay at home" order for the entire state.

