The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio has now surpassed 1,000.

According to the Ohio Department of Health on Friday, there are 1,137 confirmed cases and 19 coronavirus-related deaths.

276 positive patients have been hospitalized and 107 are currently in the ICU.

Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a news briefing on COVID-19 response Friday at 2 p.m.

You can watch the press conference on WSAZ and on the WSAZ.com live events page.