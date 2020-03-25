OHIO COVID-19 | 704 postive cases, 10 deaths

The State of Ohio has seen another spike in COVID-19 cases overnight.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 704 confirmed cases, 10 deaths, 182 patients in the hospital and 75 patients in an intensive care unit in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the patients age ranged from one to 94.

Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says 14,764 Ohioans have been tested for COVID-19.

Commissioners in Lawrence County, Ohio confirmed the county's first case of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Health Commissioner Georgia Dillon says the patient has not been hospitalized, has not traveled recently and has had no known exposure to a confirmed case.

Officials say they are working to contact anyone the patient may have come into contact with.

