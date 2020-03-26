OHIO COVID-19 | 867 confirmed cases, 15 deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio has increased along with the number of deaths due to the virus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday, 867 cases have been confirmed and 15 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

The Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 website stats that 223 patients have been hospitalized and that there have been 91 ICU admissions.

Gov. Mike DeWine says his administration has created a new interactive feature on coronavirus.ohio.gov The new feature breaks down county-level demographics.

