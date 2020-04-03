OHIO COVID-19 | More than 3,000 cases confirmed

The number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State of Ohio have now surpassed 3,000.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, 3,312 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ohio and 91 virus-related deaths have been confirmed.

According to the department of health, there have been 288 ICU admissions and 895 patients have been hospitalized.

Gov. Mike DeWine and health officials will hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

You can watch his remarks on WSAZ.com's live events page.