Stay at home order extended, increase in virus-related deaths

According to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state has jumped from 65 to 81.

Gov. Mike DeWine also announced during his daily press conference that Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH, will be issuing an additional order to expand the stay at home order until May 1.

Also due to a problem with overcrowding, Gov. DeWine says new order being issued will also require those businesses that are deemed essential establish a number of customers that will be allowed inside of a store at one time.

The new order goes into effect on Monday.

There are currently 2,902 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio.

802 patients have been hospitalized. 260 of those patients are in the ICU, according to the department of health.

