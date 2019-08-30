OSU fans create 600-pound Michigan-inspired trash can

Watch out, Wolverines. Some Buckeyes fans in southern Ohio are calling the rival out with some "trash talking."

If you don't already know, The Ohio State University and The University of Michigan have formed one of the biggest rivalries in college football.

A welding company in Portsmouth, Ohio constructed a trash can in the shape of the Michigan logo. It took them about two weeks. The can also says "TRASH" where the word "Michigan" should be.

It weighs about 600 pounds and fits two large trash bins worth of waste.

Portsmouth City Councilman Sean Dunne came up with the idea. Members of the community group "Friends of Portsmouth" helped paint the trash can.

The city is going to use the Michi-can at the Portsmouth River Days. The hope is it will minimize cleanup after the festival.

We're told the city will also use the can for a cleanup event in September and other cleanup events in the future.