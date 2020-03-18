O.U. postpones spring commencement ceremonies

Ohio University announced Wednesday it is postponing all spring commencement ceremonies.

In a news release, Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said, "Ohio University has been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) daily to provide regular updates to our OHIO community. I am writing, today, to notify you of our decision to postpone our Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies, planned for May 1-2 and graduation recognition activities on all regional campuses. When it is safe for our University community to come together again, we will immediately begin planning a postponed Commencement celebration and will notify our graduates and our entire community as plans are developed."

He said the postponement is in alignment with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"In addition, we are actively exploring ways to continue to connect with you (the graduate) and celebrate you as we wrap up this semester, and we will share more details soon," said President Nellis.

